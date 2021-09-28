Quick Bites: Nobu, Ferraro’s, Soulbelly BBQ and more Vegas food news

Mulberry Street Pizzeria has opened at Resorts World, the Beverly Hills transplant serving New York-style pies and more. The menu features familiar slices and whole pies as well as rigatoni and Buffalo chicken pizzas, and the exclusive Resorts World All-Day Breakfast Pizza with eggs, cheese, Lyonnaise potatoes and onions. The pizzeria is open daily from 11 a.m. until late across from Zouk Group venues RedTail, Fuhu and Zouk Nightclub.

Sparrow + Wolf and chef/owner Brian Howard have officially named Travis Schultz executive chef. As Howard recently described in an interview with Las Vegas Weekly, the expansion of the brand and its parent hospitality company, Spaghetti on the Wall, has created new opportunities, including the upcoming Halfbird restaurant on Spring Mountain Road, and it was the right time for Sparrow to name an executive chef for the first time. Schultz previously worked there as executive sous chef and also spent time in Vegas kitchens including Joël Robuchon, Cut, Culinary Dropout and most recently Night & Market at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

A third Nobu restaurant in Las Vegas is in the works. Expected to debut in early 2022, the new Nobu restaurant and lounge is set for Paris Las Vegas and will be the second Strip collaboration between Nobu Hospitality and Caesars Entertainment. Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace hosts the companies’ first restaurant together, and the original Nobu Las Vegas eatery also remains open at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Square Bar, a gaming and entertainment lounge with food and cocktails, is set to debut by the end of the year at New Orleans Square on the south side of Commercial Center. Food, cocktails and décor will have a 1970s twist. For more information, visit squarebarvegas.com.

White truffle season begins on October 1 at Ferraro’s, which is offering a special three-course dinner and Nebbiolo wine pairing available that day through the end of the year. The truffle-covered menu includes prime sirloin tartare, prosecco risotto, veal scaloppine and prime rib cap with truffle potato puree. The cost is $195 per person.

Bruce Kalman has plenty of guest chef pop-ups planned in the coming weeks at his Downtown spot Soulbelly BBQ, starting on October 2, when Ronnie Lee of Lil’ Ronnie’s BBQ in Tofino, British Columbia, will be in the kitchen all day and the “Ace of Cakes” himself, Duff Goldman, will also stop by to team with Kalman for a performance from their celebrity chef cover band, Foie Grock. Also coming up: Tyler Anderson on October 9, Brian Buechner on October 23 and Keris Kuwana on October 30.

The Front Yard at Ellis Island Casino celebrates Oktoberfest with a party on October 2 from 6 until 11:30 p.m. Live entertainment and a DJ will entertain guests who can enjoy all-you-can-drink Oktoberfest beer and ticket packages are available at Eventbrite.

Freed’s Bakery will be offering its cupcakes at the discounted price of $1.50 from October 2 through October 12 to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Vanilla and chocolate cupcakes available through online ordering for pickup or delivery on October 13—just in time to celebrate National Dessert Day on October 14—will cost $1.50 each from any of three Freed’s locations and must be ordered in multiples of six. Seventy-five percent of all cupcake sales will further HELP’s mission of assisting families and individuals to overcome barriers and attain self-sufficiency through services, training and referral to community resources.

Ada’s Wine Bar will host a special wine and cheese event featuring guest sommelier Jodie Hellman and Valley Cheese and Wine cheesemonger Diana Brier as part of its Somm Sunday series on October 3, from 3 until 7 p.m. A tasting of five unique wines and cheese pairings will be available by the glass or as a flight, and bottles will be available to take home. Reservations are recommended at adaslv.com.

In addition to launching new fall menu items in October, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés at Sahara Las Vegas is launching Caviar and Champagne Sundays on October 3. The specially curated menu will feature a 57-gram caviar flight with Imperial Osetra, Royal Russian Osetra and Nordic Royal varieties served with chives, crème fraiche, egg, shallot and pomme soufflé. Guests can also order an array of caviar tapas.