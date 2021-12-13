Club Notes: Encore Beach Club, On the Record, Blue Martini and more

Wynn Nightlife launched a new monthly party series over Thanksgiving weekend at Encore Beach Club, Hype at Night, and Volume 2 is set for this Wednesday, December 15. The Hype at Night Holiday Edition at Encore Beach Club at Night will deck out the venue in glow-in-the-dark neon décor with various live entertainment elements including stilt-walkers, futuristic dancers and more. The Deux Twins will provide the soundtrack. Tickets can be purchased at wynnnightlife.com.

Eddie McDonald’s Music Artist Connection, aka the MAC Agency, is taking over On the Record at Park MGM this week for a Wednesday Winter Block Party. Tim Tones, P. Dot and MdotCoop are playing the main room; Crykit, Smurf, M.P. Art, SpydaTek, Phoreyz and Soxxi will be blowing up the “backyard” patio space; and Neek Lopez, Neva, Shalvoy and Agnt K will spin in the Vinyl Parlor December 15 starting at 10 p.m.

Blue Martini at Town Square is partnering with Ignite spirits for the Winter Winner Wonderland Party on December 15 at 11 p.m. The event will feature complimentary Ignite drinks all night long and other specialty cocktails, a DJ, a photo booth, bottle specials and a casting call and bikini contest for the next Ignite model. Since Wednesday is Ladies Night, there’s no cover for women, and bottle service is half-off for women. Reservations can be made at 702-596-8534.

Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell recently filled out its New Year’s Eve weekend roster of headliners. Joining the previously announced live performance from Rick Ross on December 31 will be Jeezy on December 30, 2 Chainz on January 1 and Tory Lanez on January 2. For New Year’s Eve, doors will open early at 9 p.m., and tickets and table reservations are available for all shows at draisgroup.com.

Clique Hospitality venues at the Cosmopolitan also announced plans for NYE weekend, with Clique Lounge hosting sets from DJs Blaze and V-Man throughout the day and night on December 31 and the Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails rocking into the new year with a live performance from The 442s on December 31. The Barbershop rounds out the weekend with The Regulators on January 1 and Rawhide on January 2.