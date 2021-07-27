Club Notes: Money Moves at On the Record, Above & Beyond at Elia and more

Wynn Nightlife’s Art of the Wild was a raging success over the weekend despite a few international artists missing the fun due to COVID travel issues. Among the highlights were Saturday’s massive elrow Enchanted Fowrest party transforming Encore Beach Club into a kaleidoscopic wonderland with Hot Since 82, Claptone and Toni Varga before Carnage’s house alias Gordo took over for Nightswim, and Diplo and Guy Gerber putting a little extra sauce on the weekend at XS Monday night. It’s back to the big names this weekend at EBC and XS including Dillon Francis, Gryffin, Diplo, the Chainsmokers and DJ Diesel, aka Shaquille O’Neal.

The new kid on the block threw a major bash over the weekend, too. Ayu Dayclub’s Sunday Moonbeam party exploded at Resorts World with sets from Ameme, Eli & Fur, Jamie Jones and Nicole Moudaber before Jones and Moudaber went back-to-back to take the party into the early hours. ZHU spins for this Sunday’s Moonbeam after Ayu hosts Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien, Jonas Blue, Zedd, DJ Snake and Tiësto Thursday through Saturday.

Industry Wednesdays has returned to On the Record at Park MGM and this week’s event marks the comeback of the Money Moves dance battle with $5,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs. Las Vegas’ very own Super Cr3w hosts, Mike Murdah spins in the Living Room and DJ CLA plays the main room. The party starts at 10:30 p.m.

Speaking of MGM Resorts nightlife, Jewel Nightclub at Aria reopened just before Fourth of July weekend and is back in action Friday with Four Color Zack and Saturday with Justin Credible. Tyga, who performed at Jewel over the holiday weekend, will be back on August 14.

Above & Beyond, last seen in Las Vegas headlining at KAOS at the Palms, will be back for the first time in a long time to play Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on October 23. Guest support acts include Fatum, Gardenstate, Pretty Pink and Tomas Heredia. Coast Club, Sofi Tukker and Goldfish

Life is Beautiful announced this year’s festival will once again include the House of Yes, the Brooklyn-based dance-circus-cabaret installation, planning three nights of performances at the Downtown Las Vegas event September 17-19. House of Yes programming will begin at 3 pm. Each day and a special PRIDE parade is set for Saturday, September 18.

In case you missed it, check out this Las Vegas Sun feature on the upcoming Lio Ibiza pop-up at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. Reservations are available now for the October 18-31 takeover right here.