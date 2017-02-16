Is J.Lo the hardest working woman in show business?

Jennifer Lopez had already conquered all facets of the entertainment world when she began her Las Vegas residency show, All I Have, last January. But she’s not slowing down a bit.

J.Lo will be all over TV in 2017—starring in the second season of cop drama Shades of Blue (returning March 5); producing and judging on NBC’s new World of Dance $1 million competition series; and starring in the holiday production of Bye Bye Birdie, playing a role made famous by Chita Rivera.

Between all that, recording her first Spanish-language album in a decade and returning to the Vegas stage, Lopez will somehow find time for a historic April concert at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater in the Dominican Republic, a 5,000-seat venue built in the 1970s and concert-christened by Frank Sinatra in 1982. It’ll be J.Lo’s first-ever performance in the DR, and judging from the all-out energy she puts into her Vegas shows, likely another memorable moment in a career full of them. Jennifer Lopez: All I Have at the Axis at Planet Hollywood, February 17-25.