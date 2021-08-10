Club Notes: Justin Bieber, Oddfellows, Drai’s and more

Pollen strikes again, this time with Justin Bieber. The travel, tech and entertainment experience company behind upcoming Vegas takeovers starring J Balvin and Migos at various club and music venues will present the Justin Bieber and Friends Las Vegas Weekender October 7-10, a lineup of pool parties, nightclub parties and other activations curated by the Biebs. Official Vegas venues aren’t named in early info but expect XS and/or Encore Beach Club to be part of the program, considering Wynn Las Vegas is Bieber’s unofficial Vegas home after last month’s concert at Encore Theater and pop-up performance at Delilah. For more info, visit pollen.co.

Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World kicked off its new Rituals event series on August 6, featuring a headlining set from Sounds of Rituals (of course) with support from tech duo Amicaz, German DJ and musician Sis and Miami-born sibling act Calussa. This weekend’s Ayu programming kicks off with Cash Cash at night on August 12 before the Faze Clan Summer Tip-Off takes over August 13 featuring plenty of esports personalities and a musical performance by Jack Harlow.

Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan is launching a new weekly party this week, LowKey in the Library on August 11. The intimate and exclusive room will be transformed into a Tulum-inspired destination for tech- and deep-house sounds, with U.K. producer Cloone taking over for the first installation.

Downtown dance bar Oddfellows is set to reopen at last after a long COVID closure and months of renovation and expansion. The alt-club at the corner of 6th and Ogden is planning a big “Back From Hell” bash September 3-5, which also happens to be Labor Day weekend. Stay tuned for more info on this off-Strip nightlife comeback.

Life Is Beautiful will once again be bringing DJ collectives to the stage at Fergusons Downtown during the fest September 17-19. Artists from MNTRA, We the Beat and Headliner Music Club will be rocking the venue all weekend along, with Layton Giordani, Badbeat, Lance Le Rok, Mija, Adam the DJ, Lio Sounds, Four Color Zack, FAED, Beatbreaker and E-Rock among the names scheduled to spin. And don’t forget: Megan Thee Stallion headlines the official LIB opening night afterparty at Marquee on September 17.

Drai’s at the Cromwell has released the remaining schedule for its Thursday Swim Night parties, which will conclude for the season on September 23 with Swim Night: Neon Edition, where guests are encouraged to dress in their most illuminating neon garb. Until then, the aquatic evening festivities continue this week with Yo Gotti on August 12 and Murda Beatz on August 19.