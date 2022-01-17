Vegas club comebacks: Light and Tao Beach set reopening dates

Two prominent Las Vegas Strip club venues that haven’t hosted any parties since the pandemic arrived will come back to life in the coming months.

Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay has announced its grand reopening for February 11 after nearly two years of closure. Known for its diverse DJ and live performance lineup as well as giant LED screens and a cutting-edge sound system, Light first opened at Mandalay Bay in 2013, an update on the original Light that opened at Bellagio in 2001. Its sister venue, Daylight Beach Club, has been operational for the past two summers during COVID. General admission to Light will be $20 for ladies and $30 for men and VIP bottle service and table reservations will also be available. For reservations or information, visit thelightvegas.com.

Tao Beach will be more than twice as big when it rejoins the Strip dayclub landscape in March. The transformation of the Tao Group’s rooftop venue at the Venetian is set to be unveiled this spring after the pandemic delayed its renovation. Located in the same complex as the Tao restaurant, lounge and nightclub just off the Grand Canal Shoppes, Tao Beach hasn’t been operational since the summer season of 2019.

The renovated five-acre pool deck was designed by the Rockwell Group and will be able to host as many as 3,000 guests. Highlights include a new center-stage DJ booth and 21 luxury cabanas with seven VIP cabanas featuring private plunge pools. Tao Beach will also offer new poolside food and drink menus.

Tao Beach also announced a new multi-year residency deal with Alesso, the superstar Swedish DJ who most recently performed at Wynn. He’s currently scheduled to play the new club on March 26, while Tao Beach is set to open on March 11. For reservations or information, visit taogroup.com.