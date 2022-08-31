Quick Bites: Balla, Stripsteak, Circa’s Able Baker brew and more Vegas food and drink news

Shawn McClain’s highly anticipated Italian restaurant Balla is set to open September 30 at Sahara Las Vegas. The James Beard Award-winning chef who previously brought Sage, Five 50 Pizza Bar and Libertine Social to the Strip is partnering with Richard and Sarah Camarota for the new concept based on “lighter, brighter and more seasonally driven aspects of Italian cuisine,” according to a statement. Signature Negronis and spritzes, shareable antipasti selections, pizza, pasta and wood-fired dishes will round out the menu, and the space was designed by Las Vegas-based Innovativo Design featuring a glass charcuterie station, wood and brass fixtures and seating for 120. Balla will be open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 5 until 10 p.m.

Stripsteak at Mandalay Bay will temporarily close for a remodel after service on October 14, with plans to reopen in early 2023. In the interim, a Stripsteak pop-up location at Fleur will be open starting on October 17 offering menu items from the steakhouse nightly from 5 until 10 p.m.

Circa Resort & Casino has teamed with Able Baker Brewing Company to create the Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde, a custom blonde lager paying homage to the iconic kicking neon cowgirl set to launch this week during a special event on September 1 from 5 until 7 p.m. The beer will be available at Circa’s Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge, Mega Bar and Overhang Bar.

One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has named William DeMarco as executive chef. DeMarco will also continue to serve as corporate executive chef for Morton Group restaurants in Las Vegas, including La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway at Wynn, Crush American Grill and the Greek Sneek at MGM Grand, and La Comida in Downtown Las Vegas.

Clique Bar & Lounge at the Cosmopolitan is launching a new breakfast menu available on Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon starting on September 11. Menu items include a breakfast burrito with chorizo and eggs, and a breakfast sandwich with eggs, bacon and American cheese on a croissant served with tater tots. New Bloody Mary alternatives are also part of the offerings at this football Sundays-anchored program.

Chef Alicia Shevetone will pop-up at Zeffer’s Café at Sahara on September 16 at 6 p.m. for a special six-course dinner with drink pairings. The star of Sin City Kitchen and author of Italian Cookbook for Two will be crafting a Mexican-inspired menu including shrimp ceviche verde, pork belly chicharrones with serrano salsa, birria torta ahogada, costillitas con nopales and more. Tickets are $120 and space is limited, with more info available at eventbrite.com.

Ferraro’s Ristorante will host its next Taste & Learn event on September 17 at 5 p.m. spotlighting wines from Tornatore, a vineyard in Castiglione di Sicilia, Italy. Tickets for the four-course food and wine experience are $90 and space is limited with reservations available by calling 702-364-5300.

Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch Resort is now offering specialty tequila flights featuring favorite and celebrity brands including 81, Calirosa, Teramana, Herradura, Don Julio, Casamigos and more. Flights range from $25 to $75 and guests can pair the samples with fun bites like beef empanadas, shrimp ceviche and queso fundido.