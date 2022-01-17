Quick Bites: Top Round, Contrapunto, Amalfi and more Vegas food news

Nevada’s first Top Round is set to open this spring on the Strip at the Park in the former Bruxie space. The LA-born concept is known for its slow-roasted beef sandwiches, hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and curly fries and was created by culinary veterans Anthony Carron, Steven Fretz, Noah Ellis and Jamie Tiampo. It has locations Texas, California and Florida.

Fernet-Branca is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a special event at Brezza and Bar Zazu at Resorts World on January 24. Edoardo Branca, scion of the Milanese Branca family and sixth-generation managing director of Branca USA, will be in attendance for a ticketed cocktail reception starting at 8 p.m. and an afterparty at 9:30 p.m. featuring special fare inspired by Fernet-Branca created by chef Nicole Brisson along with shots and specialty cocktails. Tickets and more information are available at Eventbrite.

VegeNation chef Donald Lemperle is bringing back his Contrapunto plant-based Italian concept for a second pop-up dinner on January 25 at Vegas Test Kitchen. The four-course dinner will celebrate Vegan Dining Month and raise funds for local nonprofit Garden Farms Foundation. Limited seats are available at $52 with seatings at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. For reservations and more information, visit secretburger.com.

Trece Eatery & Spirits at Planet 13 has launched a new bottomless mimosas weekend brunch available every Saturday and Sunday. Mimosa flavors include blood orange, wild strawberry, lychee and desert pear, and menu items include signature Mexican-American plates, artisan pizzas, breakfast offerings and more. For more information, visit trecelasvegas.com.

Amalfi at Caesars Palace has unveiled new winter dishes including burrata and persimmons, spaghetti limone with Dungeness crab, butternut squash agnolotti, white bean risotto, roasted Romanesco and more.

Founders Coffee has introduced new menu items at its St. Rose and Durango locations, including fruit toasts with strawberries and Nutella or blueberries and cream, frittata bites with potato or chorizo, and a turkey on multigrain sandwich with chive cream cheese and spinach. A new seasonal coffee flight includes four new drinks including raspberry chai and the churro latte.

Peyote at Fergusons Downtown has added several new seasonal dishes and cocktails, including wood-roasted French onion soup, beet in endive, vintage beef tartare, a fried chicken sandwich, and the Crimson Chai Mojito made with chai-infused rum, cranberry, mint and lime.