Quick Bites: RPM Italian, Tacos & Tequila, Yonutz and more Las Vegas food news

RPM Italian has opened at the Forum Shops at Caesars. The restaurant, from celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic and hospitality company Lettuce Entertain You, takes over the space formerly occupied by the Slanted Door, and will serve fresh pasta, A5 Wagyu beef carpaccio, Maine lobster caprese, 600-day aged Prosciutto di Parma, salads, steaks, pizza and more. RPM is open daily from 3 until 10 p.m.

Tacos & Tequila has opened at Palace Station in a 4,000-square-foot location near the sportsbook. A former favorite at Luxor, T&T is known for a lively atmosphere and flavorful Mexican dishes, with the new kitchen under the watch of executive chef Casey Houghton. Menu standouts include alambre tacos made with filet mignon and applewood-smoked bacon, the shrimp quesadilla, beef barbacoa enchiladas and more. It’s open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Fatburger has opened at Excalibur, the first casino location for the burger brand on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant is open Monday through Wednesday from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. and Thursday through Sunday around the clock. Fatburger is set to open another Strip location at the Venetian this summer.

Boulder Station’s new food court is set to open on May 27. Its new lineup of eateries will include Tacos El Pastor, La Flor de Michoacan, Capriotti’s, Sbarro and Wingstop.

The Palms is welcoming the Vegas Test Kitchen team to the reopened casino property for a six-week takeover of the Greene St. Kitchen restaurant space. Opening on June 10, the pop-up experience will serve special $59 prix fixe dinners Fridays and Saturdays from different local chefs and restaurant concepts through July 30. First up will be Binky’s from chef Josh Bianchi on June 10-11; then Makatas by chefs Bryan Tejada and Gary FX LaMorte from June 17 through July 2; then Mamasan by Crystina Nguyen from July 8 through July 30. For more information on the collaboration, visit vegastestkitchen.com/events.

El Dorado Cantina has rebranded its offshoot restaurant at Tivoli Village as the Chancellor, an elevated dining experience serving a mix of Italian, Mexican, French and American fare. Formerly known as Exclusivo and located just across the patio space of El Dorado Cantina, the restaurant also features a private dining room called the Library with its own covered balcony. The Chancellor is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 until 10:30 p.m.

Yonutz on Centennial Center Boulevard is throwing its Summer Bash on June 3 (National Doughnut Day) with music and entertainment, giveaways and more. Starting at 7 a.m., the first 50 guests will be awarded four free mini-doughnuts; at 2 p.m., the first 50 guests will be given a free big dougnut; and at 7 p.m., the first 50 guests will get the choice between a free Nutella Crunch Smash Donut or a free Birthday Cake Smash Donut. The event is slated to run all day.

Ada’s Wine Bar at Tivoli Village will host a five-course dinner with pairings from Johanna Bernstein from Fort Ross Vineyards and Market Right’s Sandra Hinkelbein on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $150 and can be purchased at adaslv.com.

Top of the World at the Strat has introduced new seasonal dishes from executive chef Chad Castanino. Among the warm-weather selections are loup de mer with toasted miso brown butter, garganelli pasta with lobster Bolognese and whipped ricotta, lump crab fritters with mango and habanero chutney, and spring pea carbonara with pancetta and Parmesan.