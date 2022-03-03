Las Vegas Strip dayclubs are ready to start the party once again

It might seem like Las Vegas pool clubs come back to life earlier each year, but the truth is, they always reopen at the same time—the right time.

Weather permitting, at least a half dozen of the city’s most essential daylife venues are primed to start the party the first weekend of March. Here’s what to expect if you’re ready to test the waters.

AYU DAYCLUB

The Zouk Group’s exotic pool club made a big splash during its opening last summer, and the recent unveiling of an extensive DJ roster at Ayu and Zouk Nightclub will only add more excitement as the day-to-night venue begins its first full season on March 5. Of particular interest is the return of the Tulum- and Ibiza-inspired party Moonbeam, which kicks off at 6 p.m. and stretches deep into the night; the legendary Carl Cox performs at the first Moonbeam event of the year on March 13. Opening weekend at Ayu will see sets from EstoVega and Ruckus, with Breathe Carolina, Jonas Blue, Louis the Child, Cheat Codes and Zedd spinning later in the month. Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Resorts World, zoukgrouplv.com.

AZILO ULTRA POOL

After kicking the tires on this lavish new indoor-outdoor entertainment and nightlife venue with a few mega-events during the fall and winter, the Sahara team is ready to ramp up all week long starting on March 4, installing Saturday resident DJ Eric Forbes and an industry party on Mondays, among other programming. Azilo is planning some over-the-top March Madness watch parties later this month, a great call given the massive video screens that wrap around the pool. Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sahara, azilolasvegas.com.

DAYLIGHT BEACH CLUB

Riding high after the long-awaited reopening of sister club Light, Daylight returns to daylife duty on March 4 and brings in Kid Funk and DJ J-Nice to anchor the weekend. On the horizon: Lit Sundays fires things up on March 20 with a live performance from rapper Waka Flocka Flame. Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mandalay Bay, daylightvegas.com.

ENCORE BEACH CLUB

After powering through a record-breaking summer and maintaining nighttime parties during the offseason, the Wynn Nightlife squad will flip the switch on day-to-night programming at the always epic EBC. Kim Lee kicks things off on March 4 with Dillon Francis rocking the decks on March 5, Justin Credible spinning on March 6 and Carnage highlighting EBC at Night on March 5. The following weekend features Marshmello and Meduza, and Art of the Wild is just around the corner, March 18-20 at EBC. Friday-Sunday, noon-close. Encore, wynnsocial.com.

MARQUEE DAYCLUB

Cosmo’s pool club begins warming things up March 4 with Greg Lopez, Lema and Mike Attack soundtracking the weekend. Expect Thursday parties to be added at the end of the month, when Marquee will also bring back the Sunday Full Bloom bash. Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-close. Cosmopolitan, taogroup.com.

WET REPUBLIC

The seminal pool club on the south Strip fires up its party on March 4 and plans to expand operations to include Thursdays and Mondays by mid-March. Rob Guson and Jeff Retro hold it down opening weekend, with Lil Jon waiting in the wings to get Wet on March 12. Thursday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-close. MGM Grand, wetrepublic.com.

