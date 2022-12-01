NFR’s Cowboy Christmas brings shoppers and vendors together again in Las Vegas

Ernie Apodaca believes in preserving traditions in the furniture he crafts. The Tucson, Arizona-based artist and member of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana tells stories through his one-of-a-kind designs.

“Every nation has different art symbols, from the Coastal to the Plains. … All of them have different meanings,” he explains, referencing the Plains Indian ledger art tooled on the back of a leather sofa, or chair supports resembling Northwest Coast totems. More recently after moving from Seattle to Tucson, he has taken to mesquite with inlaid turquoise and Navajo weaves to add a “new dimension” to his creations.

His upholstering and custom furniture business E Apodaca (known as Northwest Native Designs since the ’90s) has picked up steam in recent years. Cowboy Christmas, the National Finals Rodeo annual holiday gift show, has been a big help, he says.

“Last year, I sold about three times the amount of furniture than I’ve ever sold there,” he says. “I was so happy with these people and how they’ve helped in my life, I had a bench made for them with all of the different events from bull riding to bucking horses.”

This year, the annual gift market will take over more than 440,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center, with hundreds of exhibitors offering western wares and apparel, handmade jewelry, original art, home goods and specialty foods—giftable items you might reach for as December and the New Year get underway.

It’s a holiday tradition NFR has kept going since 1986. And it has become a tradition for Apodaca, as well, who will be exhibiting his 19th show at Cowboy Christmas this year.

“It’s a lot of good, talented artists at this show,” he says. “Now, it’s the only show I do [once] a year.”

According to Cheryl Kocvara, operations manager for Cowboy Christmas, the show’s relationships with exhibitors is part of what makes it so special and authentic.

“We sincerely value the relationships with all of our exhibitors, and we understand how important this show is to their overall success,” she says. “Our exhibitors have an opportunity to develop new relationships with our attendees and those loyal customers that come to see them each year.”

And while the show boasts a trove of more traditional ranch and Western-themed goods, innovative exhibitors like Aloha Rodeo and Arizona Tube Art offer surprising variations on the theme.

Aside from the gift show, there are other spectacles at the Convention Center. At Wrangler Rodeo Arena, more than 800 contestants will compete for $1 million cash and prizes in the YETI Junior World Finals. Santa also is expected to make appearances daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cowboy Christmas is open during all 10 days of rodeo festivities, offering complimentary shuttle service to and from the Thomas & Mack Center.

COWBOY CHRISTMAS December 1-10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Las Vegas Convention Center, nfrexperience.com/cowboychristmas.

Click HERE to subscribe for free to the Weekly Fix, the digital edition of Las Vegas Weekly! Stay up to date with the latest on Las Vegas concerts, shows, restaurants, bars and more, sent directly to your inbox!