Wynn Nightlife resident DJ Kim Lee is back for more with ‘Bling Empire’

Originally inspired to enter the DJ universe by friend Apl De Ap of the Black Eyed Peas, LA native Kim Lee has seen her music career explode in recent years. She has toured with the likes of Diplo and Steve Aoki and performed at fashion events and private VIP parties with Cardi B and Tyga.

Lee's profile received another big boost when the Netflix phenomenon Bling Empire debuted in January, a Crazy Rich Asians-inspired reality series following the exploits of wealthy East Asian and Asian-American socialites. Lee’s relationship with her Vietnamese mother and her search for her father were featured in the first season, and the former model has returned for the second season, now in production.

“You can expect a lot of surprises, new relationships and, of course, bling,” she says of the next set of episodes, which don’t yet have a release date. “I’ve always had lots of fans before Bling, but because of my story and being real on the show, there’s definitely a lot of girls at my [DJ] shows now. They would scream and say I’m a huge inspiration to them, and that makes me very happy.”

Lee has been spinning in Vegas for years at clubs like Marquee and Drai’s and landed a prestigious Wynn Nightlife residency for 2021; she’ll be back at Encore Beach Club this weekend.

She’s also found time to schedule upcoming performances at Legacy in Newport Beach, California, Rise Rooftop in Houston and the Blended Festival at First Horizon Park in Nashville.

“It’s a dream come true to have a residency at the Wynn, and I have to thank my agent Sujit [Kundu] of SKAM Artists and [Wynn Nightlife] for believing in me,” Lee says. “It’s been so wild and fun at my shows, and it’s just going to get bigger and more fun this summer.”

KIM LEE July 16, 11 a.m., $30-$60. Encore Beach Club, encorebeachclub.com.