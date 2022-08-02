Quick Bites: Toca Madera, Seven Oh Brew Oktoberfest and more Vegas food news

Toca Madera, the modern steakhouse concept from the Noble 33 hospitality group, is set to open on August 9 in the courtyard between Aria and the Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip. The concept’s third location will seat 220 with a spacious lounge and speakeasy featuring nightly live entertainment and a new menu featuring signatures like Sashimi Mexicano, A5 Wagyu tacos and enchiladas, the truffle burger and more, along with a curated selection of premium Australian and Japanese beef. Toca Madera will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. until midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Steak ‘n Shake has opened at the Cannery Casino and Hotel and Java Vegas is primed to follow with an opening on August 10. It’s the fourth location in the Valley for Steak ‘n Shake, founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, and the Cannery spot is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until midnight.

The producers of Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Ivory Star Productions is bringing the Seven Oh Brew Oktoberfest to the Orleans Arena September 29 through October 2, an authentic German food and drink festival with additional entertainment and activities. Live music, contests, a Heineken keg course, keg-tapping ceremonies and a Maipole Village will be part of the fun, as well as plenty of German-style beers and bites, local food trucks, a wine garden and more. Tickets are on sale now at oktoberfest.vegas.

Triple George Grill across from Downtown Grand is celebrating its 17th anniversary all month long with lunch and dinner specials including complimentary meals for diners named George. George-less parties will also have access to specially priced menu items include the 64-ounce tomahawk ribeye experience for $200 and the George Lunch Special (half sandwich, soup or salad, choice of side, dessert and drink) for $20.

Founders Coffee is teaming up with Baby’s Bounty for its ongoing Giving Drink program this month, donating one dollar from every designated drink sold all August long to the local charity that provides health supplies and resources for infants and families. The Ice Cream Dream, a mix of strawberry syrup, milk, sweetened condensed milk, espresso and chocolate whipped cream, is the one you want to help.

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den at Resorts World is hosting a pop-up cocktail experience called Tokyo Vice Den in collaboration with House of Suntory now through October 1. The hidden bar and lounge at the resort’s Famous Foods Street Eats food hall has transformed into Japanese-inspired destination open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. Special Suntory highball and cocktail selections include the Naked Plum with Roku gin, honey and plum paste; the Momotaro with Suntory Haku vodka, maraschino liqueur, peach soju and lemon; and the Foreign Apple with apple-infused Roku gin, Lillet Blanc and Suze.

Carversteak at Resorts World is offering locals a special Eat Your Way to Labor Day prix fixe deal, available Sunday through Thursday through August 30 for $90. The menu includes a welcome cocktail; a first course of Fork & Knife Caesar salad, lobster bisque or jumbo shrimp cocktail; a main of filet mignon or Faroe Island salmon; and a dessert choice of warm cookies or butterscotch sundae. Nevada ID is required.

Crossroads Kitchen at Resorts World is now offering three new tasting menus. The pre-show menu ($65) includes a number of choices spread over three courses, the summer tasting menu ($75) focuses on seasonal ingredients and offers an optional wine pairing for $35 more, and the Crossroads Experience tasting menu ($175) pulls out all the stops with a seven-course offering plus a chef meet-and-greet and a signed cookbook.

Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay is offering new menu items including a half-rack of pork spareribs with Carolina mustard barbecue sauce, truffle pizza, shortrib pappardelle and summer tomato salad with melon, burrata, lemon oil and pomegranate.

Peyote at Fergusons Downtown has launched a reverse happy hour menu, available from 9-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the bar. Food selections include papalonas, chicken wings in guajillo chili sauce, ceviche of the day and more ($6-$10). Late-night cocktail offerings and select beers and well drinks are available from 9-11 p.m. for $5.

Esther’s Kitchen has unveiled a summer cocktail menu crafted by bar manager Tucker St. John and his team. New drinks include the Resting Peach Face, with vodka, Seville orange, peach and anisette; the Sasha Velour, with gin, Crème de Violette, absinthe, Amarena cherry and lemon; and the Hotel Santa Fe with coffee-infused rye, Foro Amaro, aged rum, chili liqueur and mole bitters. All new cocktails are $15.